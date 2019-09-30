Teachers, SLAS officers call off strike

Two major state sector trade unions, the Ceylon Teachers Services Union and the Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association (SLASA) have decided to call of their strike temporarily from today. Government authorities have promised to look into their salary anomalies and promotions. Meanwhile, the ministerial subcommittee appointed to look into the several strike actions launched by state sector trade unions has decided to hold a special discussion today with the striking union members including the railway trade unions.

The teachers and principals, who engaged in a two day strike will report for duty today, Ceylon Teachers Services Union Chairman Mahinda Jayasinghe said. Several teacher trade unions launched a two day strike last Wednesday and Friday demanding authorities to rectify their salary anomalies. Schools Island wide were hampered by the sudden trade union action launched by the teachers’ and principals affiliated to the trade unions.Meanwhile, the strike action launched by several railway trade unions based on the issue of salary anomalies continues for the fifth day today with much difficulty to commuters, especially those who use railway as a mode of transport to report for daily work.

These railway unions launched the strike from 25th of September demanding the authorities to rectify salary anomalies existing in the railway service.Sri Lanka Administrative Service Union Secretary Rohana de Silva said SLAS officers decided to call off their strike after government authorities promised to rectify their issues.