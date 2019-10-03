October 03, 2019
    New envoys present credentials

    October 03, 2019
    Fourteen new ambassadors and high commissioners concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President MaithripalaSirisena at the President’s House in Colombo today.

    The Envoys who presented credentials are:

    Mlondi Solomon Dlamini, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini
    Francois Delhaye, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium
    Makarimi Abissola Adechoubou, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin
    Carlos Jose de Pinho e Melo Pereira Marques, Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic
    Muhamed Cenqic, Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina
    Ahmed Yousif Mohamed Elsiddig, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan
    Fatoumata Balde, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea
    Gabriel Pandureni Sinimbo, High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia
    Dionyssios Kyvetos, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece)
    Juan Rolando Angulo, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile
    Eleonora Dimitrova Dimitrova, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria
    Brendan Ward, Ambassador of Ireland
    Coromoto Godoy Calderon, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela
    Tizita Mulugeta, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

     While, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini is based in Kuala Lumpur and Ambassador of the Republic of Benin is based in Tokyo, all others are based in New Delhi.
    Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tilak Marapana and Secretary to the President, Udaya R Seniviratne were also present on this occasion.

     

     

     

     

