New envoys present credentials

Fourteen new ambassadors and high commissioners concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka presented their credentials to President MaithripalaSirisena at the President’s House in Colombo today.

The Envoys who presented credentials are:

Mlondi Solomon Dlamini, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Francois Delhaye, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium

Makarimi Abissola Adechoubou, Ambassador of the Republic of Benin

Carlos Jose de Pinho e Melo Pereira Marques, Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic

Muhamed Cenqic, Ambassador of Bosnia & Herzegovina

Ahmed Yousif Mohamed Elsiddig, Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan

Fatoumata Balde, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea

Gabriel Pandureni Sinimbo, High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia

Dionyssios Kyvetos, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece)

Juan Rolando Angulo, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile

Eleonora Dimitrova Dimitrova, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria

Brendan Ward, Ambassador of Ireland

Coromoto Godoy Calderon, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Tizita Mulugeta, Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

While, High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini is based in Kuala Lumpur and Ambassador of the Republic of Benin is based in Tokyo, all others are based in New Delhi.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tilak Marapana and Secretary to the President, Udaya R Seniviratne were also present on this occasion.