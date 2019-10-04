SC petitioned against holding of Prez election on Nov 16

A writ petition was yesterday filed in the Supreme Court seeking an order to quash the extraordinary gazette notification issued by the Election Commission, calling for a Presidential Election to be held on November 16. Sri Lanka Freedom Party Galle Electorate organizer former Galle Mayor Methsiri de Silva filed this petition naming Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya, its members and Attorney General as respondents.



The petitioner also sought an order in the nature of writ of prohibition, prohibiting Election Commission from calling for the nominations of the candidates for the Presidential Election on October 7.The petitioner said Election Commission had issued an extraordinary gazette calling for a poll for the election of President, that is more than one year prior to the last date of the term of the office of the President established from January 9, 2015 following the Presidential Election. The petitioner stated that the term of the office of the incumbent President established as six years upon his election.