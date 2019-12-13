December 13, 2019
    Japanese Foreign Minister in Sri Lanka

    December 13, 2019
    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi arrived in Sri Lanka on yesterday (12) for an official state visit. The Japanese foreign minister was accompanied by a delegation comprising 21 officials, and received a warm welcome at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake from officials from the Japanese Embassy and Sri Lanka Foreign Relations Ministry.

    He will meet Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, at the Ministrytoday (13).Motegi arrived in Sri Lanka following a visit to Moscow while he is then scheduled to make a stop in Madrid from Saturday to attend 14th ASEM Foreign Minister’s meeting.

     

