Sectoral Oversight Committee makes recommendations on royalty payment to artists

The Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC) on Education and Human Resources Development has put forward a recommendation regarding the payment of royalty for songs by original artists.The committee recommended that a song airing with effect from January 1 to 2022 will have to pay a royalty of Rs. 30, and going forward the amount must be increased by Rs. 50 whilst songs being telecast on TV should pay an amount of Rs. 100 with effect from January 1, and going forward the amount must be increased by Rs. 250.

The Committee agreed to finalize and make a final decision regarding all the proposals and meet again on December 20, 2019 at the Parliamentary Complex where the bill related to the aforesaid was agreed to be presented to Parliament on January 3, 2020. Accordingly, the proposal to pay Rs. 10 for radio broadcasting and Rs.30 for television broadcasting was rejected by the committee. According to a statement issued by the Parliamentary Communications Department, the Chairman of the Sectoral Oversight Committee informed that if a song belonging to a particular artist is broadcast on YouTube without proper permission, it is possible for the SOC to make available such complaints to the International Administration Site.

The committee was made aware that if any channel does not pay royalty to its original owners, legal action against such institutions can be taken according to the special Gazette Notification on Intellectual Property enacted on the 17th of June 2019. The Committee suggested that a mechanism should be established to regulate the payment process.In addition, the Committee urged artists to keep the Intellectual Property Bureau informed prior entering into any international agreement on their work which would enable artists to provide legal advice on the legal background of the relevant agreements.

Telephone companies agreed to charge a customer fee of Rs. 30 per download for a ringtone.The committee also suggested that at least 50% of the 30% paid by telephone companies to internet content providers should be given to the artists. Committee chair Prof. Ashu Marasinghe, State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, MP and Member of Parliament, Mrs. Rohini Kavirathna, MP K. Thurairetnasingam National Intellectual Property Bureau officials, artists, musicians, Sri Lanka Rupavahini in representation of the Broadcasters Guild of Sri Lanka, Dialog, Mobitel, Hutch, Airtel and other telephone company representatives were present at the meeting.