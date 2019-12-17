Euro Parliament’s ‘Friends of Sri Lanka’ applauds President

The Friends of Sri Lanka in the European Parliament, in a statement, has congratulated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election victory.Chairman of the Friends of Sri Lanka in the European Parliament, Geoffrey Van Orden CBE, applauded the new President’s emphasis on being a President for all Sri Lankans: “We wish to see citizens of Sri Lankan origin in all our countries, integrating well and helping to build positive relationships with a Sri Lanka of equal opportunity for all”.

The statement read, “We have sent our warmest congratulations to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election win. We recognise the new confidence, stability, economic growth, and reconstruction that has flowed in after the defeat of LTTE”.“We applaud the new President’s emphasis on being ‘a President for all Sri Lankans’ and urge fresh attention to the interests and concerns of Tamils, Muslims and other minorities, as well as the majority population.”

In my capacity as the Leader of the British Conservatives in the European Parliament, I support and encourage the continuing commitment of the British Conservative Government to the territorial integrity and unity of Sri Lanka; to the condemnation of terrorism, from whatever source; and to post-conflict peace building and reconciliation, which are the best possible foundations for strengthening the unity of Sri Lanka.”

We strongly reject senior Labour Party statements that seek to exploit communal difference and exacerbate division. With its determination to enhance its role in the wider world beyond Europe, Britain will undoubtedly seek to strengthen its ties of history and enduring friendship with Sri Lanka.”

My hope is that there will be increased British investment and economic engagement in Sri Lanka and intensified cooperation in the fields of defence and counter-terrorism, in addition to the confirmed expenditure on peacebuilding, de-mining, policing, anti-corruption, and reconciliation.”