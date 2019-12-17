App for entrepreneurs to contact Minister in the offing

Meanwhile, the Minister also criticised a controversial statement made by former Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Vigneswaran about Buddhism and Sri Lanka. “We see that Vigneswaran is trying to trigger racial and communal tension. Undoubtedly, every other religion has accepted that Sri Lanka is a Sinhala Buddhist country and this is the nerve centre of Buddhism. Every other religion grows under the shade of Buddhism. One must understand the reality instead of creating conflicts among religions,” he said.

Land and Land Development State Minister S.B Dissanayake said yesterday lands will be given to war heroes who were politically victimised during the previous regime as well as journalists.He said journalists will be provided with lands irrespective of differences.The Minister said he would personally seek information about war heroes who were politically victimised in the past.He was speaking at a press briefing at the SLPP office in Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla.

Energy State Minister Rohitha Abeygunawardena also speaking at the press conference said that the country is moving smoothly and methodically under the leadership of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. “We see youths painting frescoes on walls in every nook and corner of the country. The initiation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to ensure a green and attractive environment has now been taken up by the youth. Even before the completion of one month after the victory, we see that the country is moving towards betterment.”

Abeygunawardena also said that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has ordered the allocation of Rs. 2 million for every Grama Niladari division to improve infrastructure facilities. “We have become a government that is capable of catering to the needs of the people. We believe that in 2020 the country will definitely drive towards its best.”Moreover, he said that under the leadership of the SLPP, a two-thirds majority will be obtained at the forthcoming General Elections with the support of other parties. “The UNP is at a crucial point, they will face the General Elections with four divided groups within the party. Former Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that he knew of Sajith’s defeat beforehand, and therefore he sent Sajith to face the battle. We are discontented that we do not have a strong Opposition now.”

State Minister Abeygunawardena said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should take necessary action against former Minister Rajitha Senaratne for his unethical behavior in presenting fabricated stories to the media, apart from his fraud and corruption in the Health Ministry.When questioned by journalists why former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has not been questioned in the ‘white van’ case, State Minister S.B. Dissanayake replied that investigations are on track and political vengeance is not an agenda of their government.

“We do not need to take revenge from former ministers, the cases against Rajitha Senaratne and Champika Ranawaka will be handled by the CID methodically.”