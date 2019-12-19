The Department of Meteorology today issued Red Warning for Heavy Rain says that “Due to an active North-east monsoon conditions, Showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district is expectedto enhance further.Heavy falls about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Polonnaruwa and Mullaitivu districts. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Hambanthota and Galle districts.Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in North-Central, North-western,Central and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota district.

DAMAGE EXPECTED:

 Heavy rains may trigger landslides in hilly areas.

 Water inundation in low lying areas

 Uprooting of large avenue trees.

Rainfall station Rainfall (mm)

Naula (NBRO-Matale district) 134.0

Puwakpitiya ( NBRO-Matale district ) 102.0

Bakamuna (Polonnaruwa district) 128.8

Elahara (Polonnaruwa district) 108.0

Girandurukotte (Badulla district) 83.2

Nawakiriaru wewa (Ampara district) 77.5

 People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) are requested to be vigilant.

 Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas are requested to be vigilant.

 Take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

 Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

 Be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.

 For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.

.

**Red colour warning does not mean “Red Alert”. Red colour warning means “Take Action”