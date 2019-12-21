Special transport facilities for festive season

Leave for all SLTB bus drivers and conductors have been cancelled from December 26th to the January 1st. According to the Ministry of Passenger Transport Management, steps have been taken to provide transport facilities for the people visiting the villages during the Christmas and New Year season. Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed the officials to strengthen the transport services on SLTB, Railway, and expressways for the convenience of the passengers. Accordingly, an additional 30 to 100 buses will be deployed from Colombo to all parts of the island.



The additional buses will operate to Hatton, Badulla, Nuwara Eliya, Vavuniya, and Jaffna. The Ministry of Passenger Transport Management states that a maximum number of buses will be deployed on the Expressway at Makumbura, Kottawa, Kadawatha, Kaduwela, Matara, Galle, and Negombo.

A special luxury train service will operate from Colombo to Kandy from Monday and from Colombo to Badulla and vice versa on the 24th, 27th, and 29th. The Ministry of Passenger Transport Management stated that subject Minister Amaraweera has instructed the officials to initiate a special program for the safety of the passengers. Meanwhile, fares of buses travelling on the Southern Expressway from Matara to Negombo and Galle to Negombo have been reduced.