Extreme weather countrywide : 2 lives lost

The Disaster Management Center states 7025 people from across 12 districts are affected by the inclement weather and 3875 people have been moved to safe locations. Tragically 2 lives were lost due to the extreme weather.The Department of Irrigation stated that due to heavy rainfall, the water level of 75 main reservoirs has exceeded 85%; with 42 reservoirs exceeding spill level.

The Met. Dept. says heavy falls about 100-150 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and the Galle district. Fairly heavy falls about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-Western provinces and Matara district. The mainly affected areas are, Badulla, Moneragala, Batticaloa, Mullaitivu, Jaffna, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Hambantota, Anuradhapura, Ampara, Puttalam and Kurunegala Districts.

A group of passengers were rescued from a bus which was caught in the flood in the Manampitiya area in Polonnaruwa in a joint operation by the armed forces and the police. Assistant Director of the Disaster Management Center Pradeep Kodippili stated that around 40 people were rescued. Vehicular movement on many roads were hampered due to landslides and fallen trees.

The water levels in several major rivers have also increased. The Director of the Water Management Unit of the Department Mrs. Janaki Meegasthanna stated that the residents of the low lying areas of the Thabbowa reservoir have been asked to evacuate.

Meanwhile, a landslide warning for six districts with heavy rains continues. Senior National Geologist Wasantha Senadheera of the NBRO’s Landslide Studies Unit said that the warning was issued for certain Divisional Secretariats in Matale, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla, Moneragala and Ratnapura districts.A spill gate of the Upper Kotmale Reservoir has been automatically opened due to heavy rains in the western slopes of the central hills.

