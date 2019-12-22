Warnings from the Disaster Management Centre

Two sluice gates of Kawdulla Reservoir to be opened

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says two sluice gates of Kawdulla Reservoir are to be opened owing to the continuing heavy rains.People living in the downstream of Kawdulla Reservoir are urged to be vigilant in this regar

Flood warning for low-lying areas of Godadora Ela & Kirindi Oya

Mean while the DMC has advised people living in low-lying areas of Godadora Ela and Kirindi Oya in Hambantota District to evacuate temporarily owing to the prevailing heavy rainfall.Kirindi Oya is already spilling over at several places, the DMC said further.It cautioned that it is important to evacuate people in the aforementioned areas due to the rising water levels.The general public can seek assistance by contacting the Call Centre (117) of the DMC.