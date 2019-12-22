December 22, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Warnings from the Disaster Management Centre

    December 22, 2019
    Warnings from the Disaster Management Centre

    Two sluice gates of Kawdulla Reservoir to be opened
    The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says two sluice gates of Kawdulla Reservoir are to be opened owing to the continuing heavy rains.People living in the downstream of Kawdulla Reservoir are urged to be vigilant in this regar

    Flood warning for low-lying areas of Godadora Ela & Kirindi Oya
    Mean while the DMC has advised people living in low-lying areas of Godadora Ela and Kirindi Oya in Hambantota District to evacuate temporarily owing to the prevailing heavy rainfall.Kirindi Oya is already spilling over at several places, the DMC said further.It cautioned that it is important to evacuate people in the aforementioned areas due to the rising water levels.The general public can seek assistance by contacting the Call Centre (117) of the DMC.

    « Navy assists the people distressed by adverse weather Nearly 12,000 affected by prevailing heavy rains »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya