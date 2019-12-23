President instructs to provide immediate relief to affected people

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has instructed the Government Agent and the officials of the Anuradhapura District to take swift action for providing relief to the families affected by the recent floods on top priority basis.The President visited the flood-affected areas and the farmer families in Anuradhapura and Rajanganaya and gave these instructions to the officials during a special meeting held at Anuradhapura Provincial Councils auditorium today.



The President said in addition to the temporary relief measures, the long and short term solutions for the flood prevention, human-elephant conflict and the renovation of country’s dilapidated tank systems including Systematic National Sediment Disposal Program would be discussed at the Government Agents’ Summit to be held in Colombo next week.

As revealed at this meeting, nearly 4, 000 families in the Anuradhapura District have so far been affected with the recent floodings.In addition the Thisa Wewa, Nuwara Wewa, Mahakanadara Wewa, Mahawilachchiya Wewa, Eru Wewa, Nachchaduwa Wewa, Rajanganaya Wewa, Abhaya Wewa and Yan Oya reservoirs are spilling at present.

The Irrigation Director (Water Management) Janaki Meegasthenna told Daily news 43 reservoirs out of 75 major tanks, which come under the Irrigation Department and now overflowing.The flood threat in Somawathi sacred area is still remaining while the floods in Kataragama area have been subsiding.

