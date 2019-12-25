Tri-Forces, Police deployed for season

The Police together with the Army, Navy and Air Force have been deployed throughout the country in a combined effort to ensure security during the Christmas and New Year period, Colombo DIG Champika Siriwardena said. The police and tri forces personnel have been stationed at all Catholic and Christian churches for Christmas masses and New Year masses to ensure the safety of churchgoers. He said this security arrangement has been implemented in all districts. The Colombo DIG said this special combined security arrangement will be in force until January 1. he add.

Army Commander Lt.Gen.Shavendra Silva told the media on the during a military tree planting campaign recently that the security forces including the Army are working on providing maximum security during the Christmas season.The Army Chief said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, had instructed the Police and the Tri-forces to ensure the safety of the public during the festive season.

Colombo Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith made a special request to the government to provide special security at churches to ensure the safety of those attending Christmas mass at midnight and today morning. The Cardinal noted that the government had responded positively to this request and had assured additional security would be deployed to ensure the safety of churchgoers attending Christmas services.

Special concern regarding the security at churches arose with the Easter Sunday attacks targeting several churches last April.STF head, senior DIG M.R. Latheef told Daily News that STF troops had also been deployed for security at churches, especially during masses. He said special STF security would be deployed at churches for midnight mass and Christmas Day morning mass.

Senior DIG Southern and Sabaragamuwa Province Roshan Fernando said instructions had been issued to all OIC”s of police stations to meet the parish priests of the churches in their respective areas and discuss security arrangements.Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe also stated that based on available resources, military deployments would be made to ensure security during the festive season. He said the Army, Navy, Air Force and CSD personnel have been deployed for security during the Christmas season.The Navy is assigned with ensuring security at all ports and several other locations including the Kochchikade church.