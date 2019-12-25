No more ear-splitting music in buses from Jan. 01

The National Transport Commission has, following a survey conducted using 1,500 people from diverse cultures, found that most of the buses cause immense difficulties to passengers by playing loud music.The Commission has also found songs that are not suitable to be played in public places.
Following the recommendations of Passenger Transport Management Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has recommended a list of songs which could be played while transporting passengers from January.The Passenger Transport Management Ministry said that it would be done as a part of the government’s efforts to prevent noise pollution in buses.