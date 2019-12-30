Maximum compensation of Rs.2.5 mn to be paid

“Considering the large number of persons affected by this condition, the process will take some time. However, most of the Divisional Secretariats, that are responsible for preparing these assessment reports have completed and submitted them.” DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili said. “Of the 68,089 persons that were affected by the adverse weather conditions, 4,952 families presently located at 49 safety locations,” the DMC further said.Meanwhile, Meteorology Department forecasts mainly fair weather condition to prevail in most parts of the country.