Maximum compensation of Rs.2.5 mn to be paid

The assessing process of the losses, displacements and property damages caused by the recent adverse weather condition in the country, is nearing completion, Disaster Management Center yesterday said. The victims of the recent adverse weather conditions shall receive a maximum compensation of Rs. 2.5 million. The majority of the respective assessment reports have been prepared and submitted by the Divisional Secretaries and the compensation process shall accordingly take place, the DMC added.

“Considering the large number of persons affected by this condition, the process will take some time. However, most of the Divisional Secretariats, that are responsible for preparing these assessment reports have completed and submitted them.” DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili said. “Of the 68,089 persons that were affected by the adverse weather conditions, 4,952 families presently located at 49 safety locations,” the DMC further said.Meanwhile, Meteorology Department forecasts mainly fair weather condition to prevail in most parts of the country.