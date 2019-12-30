Public servants oath taking ceremony for efficient, productive service



The Government has also decided to implement a National Tree Planting Programme in parallel to the commencement of work for the year 2020.The Circular sent to all Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Heads of Departments and Heads of State Corporations/Statutory Boards last week has asked to implement this programme with the participation of every public servant on January 1, the first working day of the year.

The Circular has been copied to Governors of all provinces.The main official ceremony will be held at 9.30 a.m. on January 1 at the premises of Presidential Secretariat under the auspices of the Secretary to the President.“Action should be taken to hold this programme at all government institutions and offices representing National, Provincial, District and Divisional level, concurrently to the main ceremony,” the circular said.

The Special National Tree Planting Programme on January 1 has been organized with the guidance of the Environment and Wildlife Resources Ministry and is titled ‘Hadena Ratata Vadena Gasak’. It will be implemented at national, provincial, district and divisional level.

“A programme of action consisting of 10 key policies aimed at achieving a fourfold outcome: a productive citizenry, a happy family, a disciplined society and a prosperous nation has been presented in relation to the policy statement “Vistas of prosperity and splendor” by the President. Accordingly, it is hereby emphasized to make a change in attitudes of all public servants to ensure a committed service delivery for the betterment of present and future generations while keeping in mind that the achievement of macro-economic targets as the sole objective considering year 2020 as the base year,” the circular added.