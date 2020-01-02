President wants public sector inefficiency to end during his term

The inefficiency in the state sector which has resulted in creating displeasure among the public towards every previous government should come to an end during the tenure of the present government, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emphasized.He highlighted the importance of efficiency and transparency in every state entity with a direct linkage to the day to day public life.

“Unnecessary ordinances and regulations should be amended immediately in order to transform the public service. The process of providing services by the state sector should be simple and should be conducted in a manner that will not impose unnecessary burden on the public, President said during a discussion with the officials of the Ministry of Public Transport held at the Presidential Secretariat today (31).

The entire state sector should bear the responsibility of restoring the public faith and trust in their service. Open discussions and debate over issues without hesitation are vital in this process. President said since the public service is the backbone of the country, a committee of experts was appointed to select qualified and skilled professionals to the higher positions in state institutes.

All irregularities in the public service should be eliminated. President said that he has instructed the intelligence services and the Department of Criminal Investigation to look into such irregularities and apprehend those who are responsible.If a public servant is found guilty of any misconduct he will be punished irrespective of his position and will be stripped off the opportunity of holding any position at a government institute, President said.