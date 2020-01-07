Trilingual school for each district - PM

The Government plans to set up a trilingual school in each district, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Economic and Policy Planning, Buddha Sasana, Cultural & Religious Affairs, Urban Development, Water Supply and Housing, Mahinda Rajapaksa announced in Kandy yesterday. This will fulfil the dire need for learning languages, he pointed out.The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering to mark the opening of the Sri Palipana Chandrananda Bauddha Balika Vidyalaya yesterday in Katugastota, Kandy. The Premier also pointed out that with the spread of trilingual schools, problems over language usage will be avoided. He said that an education system which developed knowledge and values should be implemented to create a disciplined society. A majority of children passing out of schools today were rich in knowledge but lacking in moral values. This did not bring any benefits to society.

Premier Rajapaksa noted that in the ancient past, education in this country was linked to the village temple. This system changed with the advent of the colonial rule. Subsequently, education was distanced from the temple.The Prime Minister said that today two 40-minute periods were allocated weekly for religious education in schools. More time should be devoted to teach religious norms and values to students in schools in order to create a just society. The creation of schools like the Sri Palipana Chandananda Balika Vidyalaya would help to rescue children from the present system of educating children for the sole purpose of money making.

The Prime Minister said that the care shown by parents for children during their primary schooling waned when they reached higher classes. This sometimes led some children astray when they came of age. Therefore, parents should take more interest and care in their children throughout their school career in order to ensure that they acquire both knowledge as well as social values.

Most Ven. Wendaruwe Upali Anunayake Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter, in his speech, said schools were today classified according to their infrastructure such as playgrounds and swimming pools. “Chandrananda Vidyalaya was an honourable and distinguished school although it lacked such facilities,” the Anunayake Thera said.

The Most Ven. Niyangoda Sri Vijithasiri Anunayake Thera of the Malwatte Chapter said that the Sinhalese were the main force in the political sphere in this country. Buddhists occupied the prominent place in it while Christians too formed one segment of that force. It would be opportune for Hindus and Muslims to understand this and act accordingly, he commented.Managing Director of the new school, Ven. Godagama Mangala Nayake Thera, said that the ‘Reconciliation’ concept which gained ground in the recent past offered step-motherly treatment to subjects such as the Sinhala language, Buddhism and History. He would request the government to appoint a committee to look into this matter and re-assess the curriculum in schools.

Ven. Warakagoda Gnanaratana Mahanayake Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter Ven. Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Anunayake Thera of the Malwatte Chapter, Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Anunayake Thera of the Asgiriya Chapter, Ven. Medagama Dhammananda Nayake Thera, State Ministers Lohan Ratwatte and Dilum Amunugama and Sabaragamuwa Province Governor Tikiri Kobbekaduwa were also present on the occasion.