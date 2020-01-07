Foreign languages university to be set up - Minister

The government will set up a university for foreign languages with the purpose of improving the language skills of the students of the country, Information and Communication Technology Minister Dr.Bandula Gunawardane said.He was speaking to the media during an observation tour of the Sinhala Dictionary Office in Colombo 7 yesterday. Minister Gunawardane said the planned university is aimed at creating language experts from among the younger generation targeting the job market.
The minister said it has also planned to convert the Sinhala Dictionary Office into a university college and function as an institution affiliated to a State University.An Experts’ Committee will be appointed in that regard after discussing the matter with the relevant authorities.Secretary to the Ministry Anura Dissanayake, Chief Editor of the Sinhala Dictionary Office Prof. Gamini Dela Bandara and the other members participated.