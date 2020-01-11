Presidential Commission to look into past Central Bank functions

In an Extra-ordinary Gazette Notification issued on Thursday evening, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa notes that the Commission must investigate if there had been non-compliance or disregard of procedures established by law including agreements or contracts with the Central Bank.The Commission has been tasked to look into irregularities and malpractices in connection with ETI finance which led the CB intervention towards the sale of the finance companies assets. These assets included Swarnamahal, EAP broadcasting, EAP films and theatres, Hotel Sapphire, Swarnamahal Jewellers and other immovable assets.
This also includes improper or irregular or discriminatory selling the establishment including the retaining of optimum price for the benefit of the public, whether individuals were involved in unlawful acts and if there had been a misuse of abuse of power, interference, fraud, malpractice, nepotism or any act of mission. The Commission comprises of retired Solicitor General Suhada Gamalath and senior banker D.M.Gunasekara. The Committee has been asked to revert within three months of the date of the Commission including the findings of its inquiries, investigation and their recommendations henceforth.