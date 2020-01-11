Committee to probe Central Cultural Fund activities

A committee has been appointed to probe the activities of the Central Cultural Fund during the period from 2016 to 2019.The committee has been appointed by the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Culture and Religious Affairs, said the Secretary to the Ministry Bandula Harischandra.



Former High Court Judge Gamini Sarath Edirisinghe chairs the Committee and Gotabhaya Jayaratne and Harigupta Rohanadheera are the other members.The Committee is tasked to probe whether the funds of the Central Cultural Fund have been used properly and whether revenue generation has taken place properly.

The committee is expected to inquire whether the expenditure of the Fund was in compliance with the regulations and what the losses are at present. Secretary to the Ministry Bandula Harischandra says the committee has been given the authority to submit a report within six weeks on the reasons for the collapse of the fund and whether there was any corruption.

The Central Cultural Fund has power to receive funds from donor institutions and agencies in Sri Lanka and abroad and utilize such funds for heritage conservation and management activities.