Two investigations on the Jayawardenapura Uni student’s incident – Min. of Higher Education

The government has initiated two investigations to look into the ragging incident which occurred at the Sri Jayawardenapura University where a first year freshman was critically injured, said the Minister of Higher Education Dr. Bandula Gunawardena.

He said if students are being oppressed and not allowed to engage in their studies freely, then the government has a responsibility to look into such matters and take measures to rectify it.

The Minister made this statement during a media briefing convened to update the media regarding the grave incident which took place at the Sri Jayawardenapura University causing grave harm to a freshman.

“The National Hospital and the Kalubiwila Hospital has taken great efforts to save the life of this child and I am very grateful to them for it.

Currently, we have initiated two investigations. One is an internal investigation by the university and the other is based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the student to the Mirihana Police. As a government, we have proved that we will not act beyond the provisions of the law when dealing with internal matters of a university.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has never acted in such a manner and he has no need to. Our main goal is to ensure that all students achieve their higher education goals. It is no secret in this country that ragging takes place in universities which causes mental and physical harm to students. President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa in his election manifesto has clearly stated that he would take all measures to ensure that ragging is banned in universities and students have the freedom to engage in their studies without any harassment.

There is an Act to prevent ragging and I appeal to all students, parents and religious leaders to assist in getting rid of this ragging from universities. If any students is subjected to ragging they should bring the matter to the authorities and take measures to ensure that the perpetrators are brought before the law.

We have appointed an intellectual committee for this purpose. We have a responsibility to get back students who have left their universities due to ragging.

Therefore, this intellectual committee is conducting investigations and gathering evidence regarding this incident very responsibly at the BMIC H premises. If the government intends on oppressing students, then there is no purpose in free education. Hence, in order to maintain free education where students can engage in their studies without any obstructions the government will have to intervene.

In connection with this unfortunate incident, there is a broad investigation which has been initiated and this victimised student is currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital ICU,” the Minister said.