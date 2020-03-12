Old parliament-current Presidential Secretariat open to the public on weekends from March 14

The old parliament which is currently, the Presidential Secretariat will be open to the public every weekend from March 14 th between, 10.00 am and 4.00 pm.

Those visiting the old parliament building could also take photographs. Those interested in visiting the old parliament should write to the Director-General (Administration) and fax it to 011-2441685 or call 011-2354354 to book a time slot for their visit.

The old parliament is a symbol of Sri Lanka’s decisive political history. This particular building has been designed in the neo-classical architectural style. The Classical architecture is Roman and Greek architecture. The beautiful architecture and the history associated with the building is fascinating, to say the least. The building was designed 82 years ago. Its outer appearance resembles the temple that dominates the hill of the Acropolis at Athens which was built in the mid-5th century BC and dedicated to the Greek goddess Athena Parthenos.

The building was opened on January 29, 1930, by Governor Sir Herbert Stanley. When the State Council of Ceylon was established a year later, the old building was used as the office space for the council for its use, who were tenants of the building until 1947, when the House of Representatives was formed (1947-1972) with the onset of self-rule. Following the adoption of a republican constitution in 1972, the National State Assembly convened in the building until 1977, when it was renamed the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

Parliament then moved out to a purpose-built complex in Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte on September 08, 1983; the building then became home to the Presidential Secretariat, housing the Office of the President.