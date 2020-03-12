March 12, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Postpone travel plans - Foreign Employment Bureau requests migrant workers

    March 11, 2020
    Postpone travel plans - Foreign Employment Bureau requests migrant workers

    Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau issuing a statement yesterday requested the Sri Lankan migrant workers to postpone their traveling schedules considering the Covid-19 outbreak.

    Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau observed that many countries in the Middle East, European and Asian countries which are popular among the Sri Lankans migrant workers
    are severely threatened by the Covid-19.

    The Bureau had observed that the request is issued to ensure the safety of Sri Lankans.

    The Bureau also observed that the government has already issued directives to embassies in the affected countries to take all measures to facilitate Sri Lankans employed there.

    Accordingly, such embassies have been allotted hotline numbers for Sri Lankan migrant workers who are seeking assistance.

    Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau can be reached via hotline number 1989.

     

    M.A.A.

    « Four students arrested over J'Pura incident THE INNOTECH 2020 TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION EXHIBITION OPENS »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya