Postpone travel plans - Foreign Employment Bureau requests migrant workers

Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau issuing a statement yesterday requested the Sri Lankan migrant workers to postpone their traveling schedules considering the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau observed that many countries in the Middle East, European and Asian countries which are popular among the Sri Lankans migrant workers

are severely threatened by the Covid-19.

The Bureau had observed that the request is issued to ensure the safety of Sri Lankans.

The Bureau also observed that the government has already issued directives to embassies in the affected countries to take all measures to facilitate Sri Lankans employed there.

Accordingly, such embassies have been allotted hotline numbers for Sri Lankan migrant workers who are seeking assistance.

Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau can be reached via hotline number 1989.

M.A.A.