THE INNOTECH 2020 TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION EXHIBITION OPENS

The INNOTECH 2020 technology and innovation exhibition, the country’s first national technology and innovation exhibition was declared open by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Minister Bandula Gunawardena at the technology hub in Pitipana, Homagama today.



All institutes coming under the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation and State Ministry of Technology and Innovation in collaboration with the Ministry of Education will take part in exhibiting the exhibits under different zones and will run until March 14th.

It will be held in the premises of the Mahinda Rajapaksa National School, Technology Faculty of the University of Sri Jayawardendepura, Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology, National School of Business management (NSBM) and Department of Measurements Units and Standard Services

It will be organized under three categories namely; Educational Zone, Innovation Zone and Research and Development Zone.

The exhibition will include products and prototypes as a result of research and development of Institutes and universities, inventions from research institutes, universities and individual inventors, inventions and exhibits from tri-forces and police, edutainment activities (math lab, educational games etc), awareness creation and demonstration on new and emerging technologies (Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, use of solar energy, 5G& IoT, neuro technology, usage of drones etc), mobile Planetarium, night sky observation camps, student demonstration on water rockets etc. exhibits of students of NSBM (Engineering and IT faculty), awareness materials to increase knowledge on STEM and other related fields, entertainment activities (Dog show, horse show, street drama, musical and cultural shows etc.)

The main objectives are showcasing research and development outcomes and innovations of the institutes and universities operating under the purview of the Ministry and promoting science literacy at all levels of the society.

A large number of students were present at the exhibition today and the exhibition will be held from 9.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. every day. There will be no charge for those visiting the exhibition.