Four students arrested over J'Pura incident

Four students from the Sri Jayawardenepura University Management Faculty were arrested over the alleged ragging incident in which a first-year freshman at the university critical injuries.

The Police had identified three students who were suspected of being involved in the incident, while the Acting Vice-Chancellor stated that if they are found guilty of the incident they would be expelled.

The victim Pasindhu Lakshan, a first-year student at the University of Sri Jayawardenapura had sustained critical injuries to his skull and brain and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo National Hospital where he is being treated.

According to a friend of Pasindu Hirushan, a large tractor tire rolled down the steps of the sports facility by the senior students from a height hit Pasindu when he was going up the steps towards a tap to drink some water

According to Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Sudantha Liyanage, the final party marking the end of the ragging season had been held on March 05. Although the event ended at around 8.30 pm, a group of students including Pasindu Hirushan remained at the university premises past midnight.

It is said that the arrested students are from the Management faculty. The Colombo South Crimes Division (CCD) is conducting investigations into the incident