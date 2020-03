The Election Commission will commence accepting nominations from the candidates competing in the general election from today (12).

Accordingly nominations will be accepted by the EC until March 19, 2020.

The Election Commission pointed out that 59 independent groups running for the general election have made their election deposits. 35 of the independent groups have made the deposits on Tuesday (10).

According to the Election Commission 60 political parties have informed that they will be competing in the coming general election.

