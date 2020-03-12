Navy leads with striking performance in kayaking at 11th Defence Services Games 

The Kayaking Championship of the 11 th Defence Services Games was held at the Diyawanna Water sports Centre on 09 th and 10 th March 2020.

Accordingly, this Kayaking championship organized by the SL Army for the 6th year, was competed by large number of players representing Tri Forces. The Navy kayakers bagged 04 gold medals, 01 silver and 02 bronze medals for securing their victory.

The Deputy Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army, Major General NA Dharmarathna who graced the prize awarding ceremony as the chief guest gave away the awards and certificates for the winners. Senior, junior officers and sailors of SL Navy and officers and other rankers representing SL Army and SL Air Force were present on this occasion.