March 12, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Navy leads with striking performance in kayaking at 11th Defence Services Games 

    March 12, 2020
    Navy leads with striking performance in kayaking at 11th Defence Services Games 

    The Kayaking Championship of the 11th Defence Services Games was held at the Diyawanna Water sports Centre on 09th and 10th March 2020.

     

    Accordingly, this Kayaking championship organized by the SL Army for the 6th year, was competed by large number of players representing Tri Forces. The Navy kayakers bagged 04 gold medals, 01 silver and 02 bronze medals for securing their victory.

    The Deputy Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army, Major General NA Dharmarathna who graced the prize awarding ceremony as the chief guest gave away the awards and certificates for the winners. Senior, junior officers and sailors of SL Navy and officers and other rankers representing SL Army and SL Air Force were present on this occasion.

    « EC commences accepting nominations from today
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya