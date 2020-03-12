All measures will be taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus – Health Minister

Every possible measure will be taken to safeguard the lives of all Sri Lankans from COVID-19 and Sri Lanka will take strict actions to make sure that COVID-19 does not spread in Sri Lanka, said Health and Indigenous Medicine, women and Children’s Affairs and Social Security Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

She urged all Sri Lankans returning from foreign countries, especially China, Italy and Korea not to be selfish and cooperate with the authorities and undergo 14 day compulsory quarantine in order to protect their families and other citizens in the entire country.



Minister Wanniarachchi pointed out that even developed countries such as America, China, Italy and South Korea are unable to contain this COVID-19 epidemic, adding that if COVID-19 hits Sri Lanka, the country will be face a huge disaster as we will not be able to contain it.

In the event a person in carrying the virus does not undergo quarantine and goes home to their family, there is a great possibility that he/she could infect other elderly members or children within that family. Therefore, the Health Minister said that it was very vital for those returning from COVID-19 infected countries to undergo the 14-day quarantine for the safety of everyone. Joining the media briefing the Health Services Director General Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the Health Ministry, Army, Airport Authorities and the Immigration Emigration officials have jointly implemented a special plan and 570 passengers arriving in the country from Italy, Iran and South Korea have been sent to the Batticaloa and Kandakadu quarantine facilities. He noted that if the need arises further facilities in Diyatalawa and other areas would also be considered.