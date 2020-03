The Department of Government information issuing a press release stated that the family members of the Coronavirus-infected patient have been quarantined.

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe refuted rumors being spread that the son of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) had also contracted the virus.

Further, the rumors that the patient’s son had contracted the virus are completely false, the statement read. The infected patient is currently receiving treatment at the IDH in Angoda.