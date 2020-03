Addressing a media briefing at the Health Ministry yesterday Specialist Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that all information regarding the COVID-19 infested Sri Lankan had been obtained, including the details of his family and a special programme to prevent the spread of the virus has been taken.

However, he said that there was no requirement for everyone to wear face masks in public except for health workers and those who are suffering from influenza or any other infection, to prevent others from getting it.He noted that currently there are two quarantine centres established in the country with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Army and if the need arises several other locations are also available.