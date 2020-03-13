Fuel stations hoarding stocks could lose their license – Min. Amaraweera

Power and Energy Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has instructed officials to take steps to cancel the licenses of the fuel stations that try to hoard stocks to create an artificial shortage.

The Power and Energy Minister has been notified that some fuel stations are concealing stocks and trying to create an artificial fuel shortage and there are long queues opposite certain fuel stations.

However, there is absolutely no fuel shortage in the country at present and large buffer stocks are available with the Petroleum Corporation.

Therefore, Minister Amaraweera has instructed the his Ministry officials to take immediate action to cancel the licenses of the fuel stations attempting to hoard fuel stocks and create an artificial fuel shortage.

The Minister assured the public that there is absolutely no shortage of fuel and there is no need to panic.