The Constitutional Council display credence upon the role of the Election Commission

The Constitutional Council met May (11) and was chaired by its Chairman Hon.Karu Jayasuriya at the Speaker's official residence. Prime Minister Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Former opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa along with former members of Parliament R. Sampanthan, Mahinda Samarasinghe, Bimal Ratnayake and Thalatha Athukorala marked their presence at the meeting held.

In addition, civil society representatives Javed Yousuf and Naganathan Selvakumaran, Secretary-General of the Constitutional



Council and Secretary-General to the Parliament Dhammika Dassanayake as well as the Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawala were also present. At the outset of the Constitutional Council, Chairman Karu Jayasuriya briefed its members on the progress of independent commissions.

Given that the Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption has selected 200 Investigation Officers from a Competitive Examination and Interview held in 2018, it was made note that the work of the Commission may be hindered due to the delay in extending letters of appointments to the selected Investigation officers.

Accordingly, The Constitutional Council instructed the acting Secretary General of the Council Dhammika Dasanayake to draw the Treasury's attention with regards to this matter.



Hon. Karu Jayasuriya also took the opportunity in bringing the matter to the attention of the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa. The Constitutional Council was of the opinion that the Chairpersons of the Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption and the Police Commission should discuss and sort out the matter concerning the transfers of the police officers affiliated to the Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption.

The progress achieved by the Human Rights Commission, Public Service Commission and Finance Commission was also discussed at the meeting. The attention of the Constitutional Council was also called upon regarding the difficulties faced by the Provincial Councils in carrying out their day to day activities as the Finance Commission has not made available the provisions which has been already approved. Members of the Constitutional Council appreciated the role carried out by the Elections Commission in fulfilling its responsibilities in the face of difficult conditions and expressed full confidence in it.



As the Constitution stipulates that meetings of the Constitutional Council should be held at least twice a month, the Constitutional Council expressed its displeasure pertaining various allegations leveled by some media outlets when it came to holding such

meetings.