DEFENCE MINISTRY CAUTIONS PUBLIC ON MOBILE BASED CASH TRANSFER SCAM



It was revealed that an organised group is operating mobile based cash transfer scam to take ransom by urging them to pay money to take their names out from some on-going criminal investigations.

This was brought to the attention of Defence Secretary Maj.Gen.(Retd) Kamal Gunaratne by the Police at a recent meeting held with top defence officials at the ministry.

According to Police the fraudsters had called some individuals, threatening and demanding them to pay between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000 using the mobile cash transferring systems.

“We are investigating such incidents which tantamount to ransom using mobile cash transferring systems but people have to be more mindful about these scams,” the Defence Secretary said.

He said some individuals had been urged to pay Rs. 25,000 to fraudsters using mobile digital cash transfer system to get their names out from the on-going inquiry on Easter Sunday attack.

Separately Maj.Gen. Gunaratne has also instructed the Police to investigate such scams operating from prison cells to get ransom from family members of suspects in remand prison by impersonating as police and making them pay hefty amounts using the same mobile cash transferring systems.

The Defence Ministry requests the public to complain to the nearest police station or contact 119 if they have been approached by such fraudsters.

The Defence Secretary said the Ministry would take stern legal action against those fraudsters and also those who have links to this scam.