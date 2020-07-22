Commander of the Navy calls on Commanders of sister services

Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne called on the Acting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, and Commander of the Air Force at the Army and Air Force Headquarters, 21st July.

Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenna who assumed duties as the 24th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy called on the Acting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and Commander of the Air Force Air Marshal Sumangala Dias, today. Commander of the Navy was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Army and Air Force Headquarters, which also marked the first official meetings with the Army Commander and the Air Force Commander, after assumption of duties.

During cordial discussions, Commander of the Army and Commander of the Air Force conveyed their best wishes to Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne on his new appointment and further they ensured SL Army’s and SL Air Force’s mutual cooperation with the SL Navy in future endeavours. Mementoes were also exchanged to signify these events.