Navy Commander makes offerings to Mirisawetiya Stupa and receives blessings

Giving priority to the veneration of sacred Buddhist religious places in Anuradhapura, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne made offerings to the Mirisawetiya Stupa on 25th July 2020.

The Navy Commander was accompanied by Mrs. Chandima Ulugetenne, the spouse of Commander of the Navy and President of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit as well as a group of senior naval officers.

On arrival at the temple premises, the Navy Commander first called on the Chancellor of Rajarata University, Most Ven. Ethalawetunuwewe Gnanatilake Thero. Speaking on the occasion, the Ven. Thero appreciated the service rendered by Naval Heroes who risked their lives fighting at sea around the clock, to bring an end to the destructive war and preached that the challenging duty of the disciplined Naval Heroes at sea was not small by any means. He also lauded the Navy for its support to the Government's efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the country, by launching operations even in international waters.

Reminding of immense responsibilities on the shoulders of a Navy Commander, Most Ven. Gnanatilake Thero invoked blessings upon Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne for successful execution of duties entrusted to him. The Chief Prelate also presented a replica of the Mirisaweti Pagoda to the Commander of the Navy to mark this special occasion.