Boossa and Kalpitiya Naval Quarantine Centres release 21 more individuals

Another twenty one (21) persons who successfully completed their quarantine process at the Boossa and Kalpitiya Naval Quarantine Centres left those centres on 29th and 30th July 2020.

Accordingly, the Naval Quarantine Centre – Boossa released 15 individuals, whereas another 06 persons left the Kalpitiya Naval Quarantine Centre, keeping to proper guidelines stipulated by health authorities. These individuals who left respective centres were also issued the quarantine certificates that authenticate successful completion of quarantine process.

Meanwhile, 61 more individuals are still undergoing quarantine at Boossa Naval Quarantine Centre. In a similar vein, another 18 persons are under the care of Kalpitiya Naval Quarantine Centre as of now.