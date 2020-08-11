August 12, 2020
    August 12, 2020
    28 Ministries and 40 State Ministries: Ministers to be sworn today

    President Gotabaya Rajapaksa through an Extraordinary Gazette notification announced the Ministerial structure consisting 28 Ministries and 40 State Ministries. This includes  Ministries that come under the purview of the President and the Prime Minister.

    The Subject Ministers and State Ministers are scheduled to be sworn in at the Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the Temple of Sacred Tooth Relic premises in Kandy on the  morning of Wednesday ( today) before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

    The Gazette notification giving details of Ministerial structure, relevant institutions and rules and regulations was issued last evening (10). The formulated structure covers a number of aspects of rural and agricultural development as well as the field of education, the statement said. The scopes, priorities, affiliated institutions and legal frameworks of each Ministry have been explained under several sub-headings.

    Special attention was paid to the areas of national security, economic development, infrastructure facilities, education, health and sports in the process of formulation of the
    ministerial structure.

    The formulated structure covers a number of aspects of rural and agricultural development as well as the field of education. The scopes, priorities, affiliated institutions and legal frameworks of each Ministry have been explained under several subheadings.

