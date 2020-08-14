New secretaries appointed for 3 cabinet ministries

Three new secretaries to three cabinet ministries received their appointment letters from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat (August 13).

Three new secretaries are:-

M.P.K Mayadunne Secretary to the Ministry of Justice.

D.C. Jayalal Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Shipping and

Kapila Gunawardana Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs