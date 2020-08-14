August 15, 2020
    political Current Affairs

    New secretaries appointed for 3 cabinet ministries

    August 15, 2020
     Three new secretaries to three cabinet ministries received their appointment letters from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat (August 13).

    Three new secretaries are:-

    M.P.K Mayadunne Secretary to the Ministry of Justice.
    D.C. Jayalal Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Shipping and
    Kapila Gunawardana Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs

     

     

     

