Defence Secretary calls for more donor support to complete new drug rehab centre

Chief Prelate of Attanagalla Raja Maha Vihara Ven. Pannila Ananda thero has donated Rs. Five million to expedite the construction process of ‘Nawa Diganthaya’, the new building, which is now under construction to rehabilitate drug addicts, in Nittambuwa.

Ven. Ananda thero handed over the cheque to Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Ministry, (Aug 20). Defence Secretary explaining the measures taken under the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to eradicate the drug menace in the country, said the new fully-fledged rehabilitation centre, which would be completed soon, would accommodate nearly 1,000 drug addicts.



''They would undergo a comprehensive rehabilitation process and be reintegrated into the society,'' he said.

Maj. Gen. Gunaratne, who appreciated Ven. Ananda thero's timely decision to donate in this worthy cause, had requested more people, especially the philanthropists, to join hands with the project.

Maj Gen Gunaratne laid the foundation stone for the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board’s (NDDCB) ‘Nawa Diganthaya’ rehabilitation building at Nittambuwa coinciding the ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ on last June 26. Chairman NDDCB Dr Laknath Welagedara was also present at the event.