  President meets Maha Sangha

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited Dharmapalarama Vihara in Mount Lavinia and called on the Chief Incumbent of the temple Uththarithara Mahanayake of the Sri Lanka Amarapura Maha Nikaya Aggamaha Panditha Mahopadhyaya Most Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thera.

President inquired into the well-being of the Maha Nayake Thera and engaged in pleasantries.

Later, the President visited Vidyalankara Pirivena in Peliyagoda and called on the Vidyalankara Parivenadipathi, Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya and Chief Sanghanayake of Colombo and Chilaw districts Most Ven. Velamitiyawe Kusaladhamma Thera.

Ven. Kusaladhamma Thera apprised the President regarding the current status of the construction works of the International Buddhist Conference Hall being built at the Vidyalankara Pirivena. President Rajapaksa promised the Thera that he will take measures to fast-track the construction works of the project.

President Rajapaksa who visited the Dharma Vijayaloka Temple in Kottawa called on the Mahanayake of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha of Siyam Maha Nikaya and Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayawardanepura Most Ven. Dr. Ittapana Dhammalankara Thera and received the blessings