The Defence Adviser at the Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Group Captain Sean Unwin paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army and Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva on Thursday (27) at the Army Headquarters.

The Commander and the Australian Defence Adviser had a cordial exchange of views on matters of bilateral importance, mutual interest and ongoing preventive measures against transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in both here and Australia.

The visiting Defence Advisor and Commander of the Army exchanged mementoes as symbols of goodwill towards the end of the interaction.