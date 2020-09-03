Experts’ committee appointed to draft a new constitution

A nine-member experts’ committee has been appointed to draft a new constitution, stated the Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Udaya Gammanpila.

He said this during a media briefing held at the Government Media Centre today (03).

Gammanpila said that as per the government’s policy statement, measures are being taken to eradicate poverty through promoting development and domestic production and by expanding domestic and foreign investments.

In order to provide practical solutions and suggestions to achieve this goal, it was proposed to appoint a Cabinet sub-committee comprising members of the Cabinet.

In addition, it was decided to appoint an experts committee to draft the 20th Amendment to the Constitution to rectify the issues created by the 19th Amendment which was introduced in 2015.

The draft Amendment which was handed over to the Cabinet by the Justice Minister, which was approved by Cabinet of Ministers, has been received by the Government Printer to be gazetted.

The relevant Extraordinary Gazette will be printed and issued today (03).

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, took place last evening (02).

The draft bill is expected to be tabled in parliament within the next two weeks.

The proposed draft constitutional amendment reportedly seeks to remove all the provisions in the 19th Amendment except the right to information, limiting the term of office of the President and the duration of the Parliament to 5 years, and the number of terms a president can serve.

The Attorney General yesterday advised the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice that the draft bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution does not attract the holding of a referendum, in terms of Article No. 83 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

The Attorney General had therefore informed the Justice Secretary that the bill may be enacted by the Parliament with a two-thirds majority of all members.

Accordingly, the nine-member experts’ committee comprises President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva as the head the committee.

The members of the committee are as follows:

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva

President’s Counsel Manohara de Silva

President’s Counsel Gamini Marapana

President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena

President’s Counsel Samantha Ratwatte

Prof. Nadeema Kamurdeen

Prof. G. H. Peiris

Prof. Wasantha Seneviratne

Dr. A. Sarveshwaran