September 11, 2020
    Destination Promotion in Vienna

    The Embassy together with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau promoted the destination at the prestigious Welt Museum in Vienna. A large number of invitees representing  the Diplomatic Corp, Government Institution’s, Tourism Sectors, Travel Agents, writers, bloggers, tourism magazines and media attended the “Flavours of Sri Lanka” promotional  event.

    The destination promotion event showcased Sri Lanka’s 8 themes on outdoor flags namely Pristine, Essence, Heritage, Wild, Thrills, Scenic, Festive and Bliss designed in an  elegantly colourful manner. The Sri Lanka Restaurants based in Vienna showcased a unique journey of culinary treasures of our cuisines creating a truly Sri Lankan ambiance. The  guests had the opportunity to savour an array of Sri Lanka cuisines tantalizing their palates. World finest “Ceylon Tea” was also served to the guests.

    The Embassy highlighted the “SO SRI LANKA” branding prominently at the Welt Museum where flags, caps and wrist bands promoting Sri Lanka as a tourist destination in  Austria.

