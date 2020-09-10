Destination Promotion in Vienna

The Embassy together with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau promoted the destination at the prestigious Welt Museum in Vienna. A large number of invitees representing the Diplomatic Corp, Government Institution’s, Tourism Sectors, Travel Agents, writers, bloggers, tourism magazines and media attended the “Flavours of Sri Lanka” promotional event.

The destination promotion event showcased Sri Lanka’s 8 themes on outdoor flags namely Pristine, Essence, Heritage, Wild, Thrills, Scenic, Festive and Bliss designed in an elegantly colourful manner. The Sri Lanka Restaurants based in Vienna showcased a unique journey of culinary treasures of our cuisines creating a truly Sri Lankan ambiance. The guests had the opportunity to savour an array of Sri Lanka cuisines tantalizing their palates. World finest “Ceylon Tea” was also served to the guests.

The Embassy highlighted the “SO SRI LANKA” branding prominently at the Welt Museum where flags, caps and wrist bands promoting Sri Lanka as a tourist destination in Austria.