MINUSMA-based Sri Lankan Troops Praised for Recovery of IEDs along Main Roads

The Sri Lankan Combat Convoy Company, deployed in Mali under the United Nations (UN) Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Srinath Gallage has been given high praise by the MINUSMA Force Commander in Mali, other high-profile military officers and civil officials on their performance, high degree of professionalism and discipline at all levels.

The Sri Lankan Combat Convoy Company, leaving exclusive footprints has succeeded in extending logistics lines, effectively performed 14 Combat Convoy Escort Operations up

to 13 October 2020, where 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered with no harm to either the military or the common masses or the MINUSMA equipment. The

Sri Lankan Combat Convoy Company assumed duties on 13 November 2019 with 20 Officers and 223 Other Ranks and has been performing Combat Convoy Escort Operations

to-date since then in the trouble-torn landlocked region.

Those IEDs, confirmed to have been buried by tribal fighters were recovered along the road from Gao city to Menaka city (05 IEDs) and Gao to Mopti city (05 IEDs) during

different assignments by Sri Lankan troops saving the lives of VIPs, Administrators, Civilians and UN peace-keeping troops at large and assisting the mandate of the UN mission.

Some of those IEDs are remote-controlled and capable of causing extensive damage if exploded.

A few high ranking UN officials and MINUSMA Force Commander after visiting the Sri Lankan Combat Convoy Company camp extended their best wishes and commended the

excellent performances of the Sri Lankan Combat Convoy Company troops as well as their espirit de corps while carrying out their duties in Mali.

The United Nations in order to ensure the security, stabilization as well as protection of civilians, support the reconciliation process and re-establishment of state authorities in Mali

invited the Sri Lankan troops to support the Mandate and the Mission of the MINUSMA, dedicated to restore peace. The 1st Sri Lankan Combat Convoy Company was deployed

in MINUSMA in December 2017. Subsequently, it was relieved by the present Sri Lankan Combat Convoy Company on 13 November 2019.

Internal conflict in Mali continues to threaten security and democracy in Mali and the UN was compelled to call in peace-keepers into the country in the year 2012 after the series of

attacks between the Fulani and Dogon tribal communities escalated.

SL Army