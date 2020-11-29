Navy seizes over 1372kg of dried turmeric attempted to be smuggled by sea

A special operation conducted by the Navy led to the seizure of over 1372kg of smuggled dried turmeric and apprehension of 05 Indian nationals, in the seas off the Kudiramalei Point, Puttalam in the dark hours on 28th November 2020.

During this special search operation, the Northwestern Naval Command managed to spot a suspicious Indian dhow in Sri Lankan waters close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the Kudiramalei Point. After further investigation, the Navy was able to find 1372kg and 300g of smuggled dried turmeric in 39 sacks loaded in the dhow. Accordingly, the Navy took hold of the consignment along with 05 Indian nationals aboard and their dhow. It is believed that this turmeric consignment might have been brought to be transferred to a Sri Lankan vessel at sea, by the racketeers.



The entire operation was conducted as per health and safety regulations imposed by health authorities as COVID-19 precautionary measures. Meanwhile, the seized consignment of turmeric is kept in the custody of Navy for onward investigation. Due to prevailing COVID -19 concerns the 05 Indian nationals along with their dhow were repatriated back to the Indian waters.