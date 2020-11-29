A group of suspicious illegal immigrants from Sri Lanka intercepted off Pesalai

Sri Lanka Navy apprehended five (05) Sri Lankans who were suspected to have attempted to illegally migrate to India from Sri Lanka by sea and two (02) more suspects for working out this illegal act, in the sea area of Pesalai in Mannar on 28th November 2020.

During a special operation in the seas off Pesalai, the North Central Naval Command had spotted the suspicious dinghy and apprehended 05 individuals who were suspected to have attempted to migrate to India by illegal means. In addition, the other 02 individuals in connection to this illegal activity and their dinghy were also held by the Navy.

The suspects set off for this venture were identified as Sri Lankans of Nanattan in Mannar. Among them were a male of 29 years, 02 women aged 29 and 38 and 02 girls of 08 and 09 years of age. Further, the other 02 suspects held in connection to this illegal act were residents of Pesalai, aged 32 and 37.

The operation was conducted adhering to strict health and safety guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the apprehended individuals along with the seized dinghy were handed over to the Pesalai Police for onward legal action. Meanwhile, the Navy and Police are conducting further investigation into the incident.

Further, Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular patrols in island’s waters to thwart all forms of nefarious activities including illegal immigration attempts.