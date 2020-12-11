Repatriation of 272 stranded Sri Lankans in Malaysia due to the Pandemic Situation

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Malaysia, in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry, the Presidential Secretariat and Sri Lankan Airlines repatriated a group of 272 stranded Sri Lankans in Malaysia who had registered with the High Commission and expressed their desire to return to Sri Lanka in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic on 9 December 2020 by Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 315.
The group consisted of 272 Sri Lankans including 149 stranded workers, 64 Students and 59 Sri Lankans on short visits.
The High Commission wishes to express appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Royal Malaysian Police and Department of Immigration of Malaysia for the cooperation in this endeavour.
High Commission of Sri Lanka
Malaysia