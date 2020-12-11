High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Professor Sudharshan Seneviratne presents Credentials

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh Professor Sudharshan Seneviratne presented the Letter of Credence to the President of Bangladesh Md. Abdul Hamid at the Presidential Palace in Dhaka.

Following the official ceremony, a cordial discussion was held between the President and the High Commissioner. President Abdul Hamid recalled his longstanding warm association with former President and current Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and commended the effort of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to revitalize Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner conveyed the best wishes of the President of Sri Lanka to the President of Bangladesh. Madam Harsha Seneviratne, spouse of the High Commissioner also attended the event.

Professor Seneviratne held many distinguished positions including Head of Department and Professor of Archaeology of University of Peradeniya, Director General of the UNESCO- Sri Lanka Central Cultural Fund, and the Senior Advisor (Cultural) to the Ministry of External Affairs under Hon. Minister Lakshman Kadirgamar. His international engagements culminated with the appointment as the High Commissioner for Sri Lanka to India from 2014 to 2016.

Professor Seneviratne was a proud product of Ananda College, Colombo