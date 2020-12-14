  SLMA Officer Cadets Interact with Army Chief & Collect Facts for Final Thesis

Officer Cadets of Intake 88, 88 (B) and Lady Intake 18, currently under training at the Diyatalawa Sri Lanka Military Academy (SLMA) as a special segment of their training curriculum called on Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army and Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) at the Army Headquarters.

Those Officer Cadets, including Lady Cadets as an essential part for their preparation of the final presentation interviewed the Commander of the Army on the theme, ‘Response of Government in successfully containing the COVID-19 and role of stakeholders’ and were instrumental in gathering inputs of the Commander's practical approach towards containing the virus transmission.

Those Officer Cadets are expected to receive their commissions shortly in the scheduled passing- out parade.

During the discussion, the Commander of the Army underlined the importance of military career prospects, fulfillment all requirements to be fully-pledged, disciplined Officers as exceptional models for the society to admire and follow, strategic thinking, decision-making and operational capabilities, nation-building roles, loyalty and integrity and also the government's all-out eradication mechanism against the spread of COVID-19. He also educated them how the military functions and its different wings as well as their role and tasks.

Brigadier Chrishantha Gnanarathna, Commandant, SLMA, Colonel Chaminda Liyanage, Director Academics SLMA, Major Deshaprema Bandaranayaka, Company Commander Balana Company SLMA, Major Thushara Witharana, SLAGSC Research Instructor SLMA, Major Danushka Edirisinghe Course Officer, Lieutenant Ganguli Dharmasena, Lady Course Officer Instructor were associated with the Cadets’ meeting with the Army Chief.